David Byers, 56 of McKnightstown, passed away at York Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 13, 1963 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Merle D. Byers and Dorothy Keller Byers of McKnightstown.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by two brothers; Dale Byers and his wife Donna of Biglerville; Donald Byers and his wife Chris of Biglerville; a sister, Donna Claassen of Biglerville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
David worked at Penn Recycling, Inc. in Williamsport, for the last 10 years. While working at Penn Recycling he lived in Arnot, where he enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles, Biglerville American Legion, the Arnot Sportsman’s Club, Liberty VFW and the Shoshonean Rod and Gun Club.
A Christian Wake service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.