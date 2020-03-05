Bryon D. Dick, 60, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. Born March 20, 1959, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Luther Dick Sr. of Gettysburg, and the late Lois (McCleaf) Dick.
Bryon was a self-employed glazier, working mostly in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area in the construction field. He had worked for 21 years with Quad Graphics in Fairfield. Bryon graduated from Fairfield High School in 1977 and enjoyed giving back to the community as a volunteer coach with the Fairfield AYSO, Fairfield KYFL and the high school football team. He was a member of the Cascade, Md., American Legion and the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Bethany A. Lavin (Sean) of Gettysburg, and Katelyn B. Smith (Devin) of Fairfield, and a son Derek B. Dick (Isela Diaz), and their mother Kathy Dick; four grandchildren, Parker and Kennedy Lavin, Storm Smith and Isabella Dick; two brothers, Dwight Dick (Sharlene) and Luther Dick Jr. (Beth); a sister Kimmie Ann Hall (Benjamin); a stepsister Deb Barrick; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, stepmother Rita Dick, and a stepbrother Kenneth Baldwin Sr.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg, from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Ingram officiating. Burial will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
