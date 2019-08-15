Ralph J. “Junie” Kopman, age 94, formerly of Hanover, died July 26, 2019 at the Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Fla. He was married for 64 years to his loving wife, Gloria (Uffelman) Kopman who passed away in 2009.
Ralph was born on a farm in Adams County on February 8, 1925, the son of the late Ralph H. and Blanche A. (McIntire) Kopman.
When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Ralph left the family farm and joined the Marines. While assigned to the First Marine Division, he was shot four times on May 10, 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa, for which he received a Purple Heart.
After returning from a war he rarely spoke of, Ralph lived the majority of his remaining life in Hanover. He retired as a welder from Bowen & McLaughlin-York and moved to Florida after his wife passed away. Ralph enjoyed life to the fullest with his many friends and activities that kept him occupied. He enjoyed going to casinos, trips to the swimming pool, driving his golf cart, and playing checkers. He was a life member of the Hanover Elks Lodge, Hanover VFW, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, Fla.
Ralph is survived by one son, John D. Kopman, and his wife, Ana Maria, of Ellicott City, Md.; two granddaughters, Sandra Kopman Acuna and her husband Andrew of Ellicott City, Md. and Christina Kopman Gallaudet and her husband Joshua of New York, New York; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Kate Acuna of Ellicott City, Md. Ralph is predeceased by four older sisters: Bessie (Kopman) Kohr, Nellie (Kopman) Stambaugh, Ruth (Kopman) Mumper, and Nettie (Kopman) Berkheimer.
Graveside memorial services will be held at the New Oxford cemetery at a later date. A memorial service for his Florida friends will take place at the Hilltop Estates clubhouse at a later date. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the local arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
