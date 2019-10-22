Betty Louise Breach, age 80, of Camp Hill, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Born June 29, 1939, in Orrtanna, she was one of 14 children of the late Earl and Isabelle (Shultz) Shultz.
Betty was a former employee of Knouse Foods and was part of the kitchen staff with Claremont and Messiah Village Nursing Homes. She was a former member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mechanicsburg and loved to travel.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Stanley E. Breach; four children, Betty J. Wiederhoeft (Lenny) of Dillsburg, and Stan L. Breach (Betty), Penny Fetrow, and Patricia Quinn. all of Camp Hill; seven grandchildren. Randy Spahr, Dustin Breach, Lindsi Swartz, Harley Quinn, Christopher Wiederhoeft, Kingsley Quinn and Everly Quinn; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at East Harrisburg Cemetery, 2260 Herr St,., arrisburg, Pa.
Condolences may be offered at www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.