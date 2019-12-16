Jeffrey L. Bierkamp, 54, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Tammy L. (Myers) Bierkamp, his wife of 35 years.
Jeff was born July 24, 1965, in Hanover, the son of Jesse F. Bierkamp of Kentucky, and the late Ruthetta R. (Byron) Bierkamp.
Jeff was employed at Walton and Company in York, and enjoyed spending time with his family and farming.
In addition to his wife and father, Jeff is survived by a son Jeremy L. Bierkamp of New Oxford; a daughter Shinead D. Tobery and her husband Justin of New Oxford; a granddaughter Kaylee P. Bierkamp of New Oxford; a brother Terry L. Kennedy of East Berlin; and two sisters, Myra L. Spangler and her husband Barry of York Springs, and Susan E. Keaton and her husband Jesse of Kentucky. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas M. and Allen W. Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Elder Larry Miller and Elder Ray Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
