Barbara L. Trimmer, age 79, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Friday, Nov. 8, 1940, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Blake and Myrtle (Warren) Taylor.
Barbara graduated from Biglerville High School in 1958. She was formerly employed by Upper Adams School District, where she worked in the Biglerville Elementary School Cafeteria. She was a member of Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading. She also loved to do her gardening. Crocheting was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved to spend time with her pets, Sugar and Tabby.
Her husband, Robert L. Trimmer, passed away in November 2002.
She is survived by her daughter Diane L. Trimmer of Aspers; two sons, Douglas R. Trimmer of Biglerville, and Michael L. and wife Jill Trimmer of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Hawbaker of Aspers, and Noah and Matthew Trimmer of Biglerville; four sisters, Judith Harman of Aspers, Patricia Kennedy of Biglerville, Linda Harbaugh of Chambersburg, and Debra Deardorff of Orrtanna; and two brothers, Thomas Taylor of Biglerville, and Erick Taylor of Aspers. She was preceded in death by her brother Garnet Taylor.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Craig A. Loewen officiating. Interment will be in Centerview Cemetery in Biglerville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
