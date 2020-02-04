Andrew Robert “Andy” Crossland, 71, of Orrtanna, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 25, 1948, he was a son of the late Robert Melvin and Oleta Lucille Bays Crossland.
Andy was a U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves veteran. He served active duty during Operation Desert Storm and 26-½ years total until his retirement. Fifteen of those years he served as the supervisor of Military Security Police at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. During his time in the service, he was employed with the Division of Liquor Control in Ohio. Following his discharge, Andy worked as a carpenter for several years with Mike Kessler in Gettysburg.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council, a Past Grand Knight and the 4th Degree Assembly. He was a Master Gardener and enjoyed raising vegetables, roses and iris’s. Andy also loved woodworking projects, riding motorcycles, and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jeanne Fangmeyer Crossland, whom he married on July 27, 1995; three children, Andrew Robert Crossland Jr., Timothy Alan Crossland, and Amibeth Marie Green; 12 grandchildren, Bethany, Ashley, Jacob, Kali, Amber, Vickie, Diane, Elijah, Jeremiah, Destiny, Faith and Calvin; two great-grandchildren, Judah and Saveyahanna; two stepchildren, William and Jennifer Kuhn; two step-grandchildren, Madelyn and Vivianne; and five siblings, Shirley Boyle, John Crossland, Ida Arehart, James Crossland, and Peter Crossland. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Hylton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna. Fr. Dominic DiBiccaro and Fr. Leroy Fangmeyer Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
