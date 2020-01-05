Shirley J. Myers, 83, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Robert V. Myers who died July 14, 2017.
Born November 23, 1936 in Little Orleans, Md., she was the daughter of Andrew and Almeda (McGowan) McCusker.
Shirley was retired from Hanover Pen Company. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, and a 1954 graduate of Flinestone High School. Shirley was a member of the Sacred Heart Over 50 Club, New Oxford Social Club, and the Ladies of the Moose in McSherrystown.
Surviving are four children, Tonja J. McCauley and husband Greg of Spring Grove, Tereska V. Brown and husband Richard of Hanover, Tierney V. Myers and wife Marie of Nazareth, and Toby J. Myers and wife Jennifer of McSherrystown; two step-children, Joseph R. Myers and wife Nancy of Hanover and Patricia Eyler of McSherrystown; a brother, Larry McCusker of Berkley Springs, WV; eleven grandchildren, Joe Myers Jr., Scott Myers, Amy Albrecht, Tiffany Lebo, Matt McCauley, Daniele Knaub, Ryan Myers, Grace Myers, Lindsay Myers, Allison Brown, and Troy Brown; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Patrick McCusker; a sister, Lois Trumpower; and a grandson, Kurtis McCauley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph P. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.