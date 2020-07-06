Wilda G. Grace, 90, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Merton E. Grace who died on Oct. 24, 2011.
She was born June 10, 1930, in New Stanton, Pa., the daughter of the late Alvie and Pearl (Hoburn) Forsythe.
Mrs. Grace graduated from Youngwood High School and retired from CVS, Gettysburg. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Gettysburg, and enjoyed going to yard sales and crocheting.
She is survived by her sons, Merton E. Grace II and wife Patricia of Gettysburg, Thane Grace and wife Laurie of Orrtanna, and Blaine Grace and wife Barbara of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Keary and Patrick Grace; and sisters, Violet Hissem and Marie Repine.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Bob Gray officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Those attending should wear a mask and practice social distancing per government guidelines.
Contributions in memory of Wilda Grace may be made to Spirit Trust Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
To share memories of Wilda Grace and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.