Paul J. Woerner, age 77, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home in Biglerville. He was born Friday, Feb. 12, 1943, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Clifton and Edith (Little) Woerner.
Paul was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Inc. in Biglerville for 40-plus years. He attended Benders Lutheran Church. He was a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. He enjoyed working on the family farm in Gettysburg.
His wife, Phyllis C. Woerner, passed away in 2017.
He is survived by two sons, Robert P. and wife Tracy L. Woerner of Gettysburg, and Eric C. Woerner of Gettysburg; one granddaughter Ashley; and one sister Mary Catherine Strasbaugh of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Eiker and brother, Ralph Woerner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date with Rev. Timothy Seitz-Brown officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.