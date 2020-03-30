Philimine L. (Smith) Garlach, 91, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Place in Emmitsburg.
Born Jan. 29, 1929, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Esther Smith.
Mrs. Garlach was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. In her early years she had worked on the family farm and store. Mrs. Garlach had worked as a nurse’s aide in the Gettysburg area for many years and later had worked at Kennies Market in Gettysburg for several years. Mrs. Garlach enjoyed her family time, playing bingo, working on crossword puzzles and listening to Elvis.
She is survived by her five sons, Francis M. “Frank” Garlach III and wife Ruth of Orrtanna, Brian M. Garlach and wife Bev of Texas, William Michael “Mike” Garlach and wife Julia of McSherrystown, James M. “Jim” Garlach and wife Sharon of Gettysburg, and John M. Garlach of Gettysburg; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Eleanor Kuhn of Gettysburg, and Delores Huslin of Philadelphia; two brothers, Charles “Bill” Smith of Florida, and Harold Smith of New Jersey; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Mildred Dayhoff.
Funeral services will be private.
The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph’s Place, 331 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
