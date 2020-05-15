Toni L. (Tanger) Porter, born July 14, 1952, age 67, died unexpectedly but peacefully at York Hospital on May 13, 2020.
Toni graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1970. She attended Central Penn Business School to become a medical assistant. She worked at Harrisburg Hospital, the former Ralph Jackson’s vet practice and at Green Acres Nursing Home for several years. She also groomed dogs.
Toni was a native of York Springs, born to Guy L. and Nadine L. Tanger. Being born into farm life was the perfect place to nurture her love of the creatures she so dearly cherished.
She lived out her days on the beautiful place she came to love so much, gardening and enjoying her many animals. To say she had a fondness and love of animals would be an understatement. Too many animals to count were loved and cherished by her.
Toni was kind, caring and loving to all of her family. She was always willing to help out and care for others in any way she could. She took great joy in and found happiness with the little things in life that many of us all too often take for granted.
She passed her love of all creatures great and small onto her nephew and nieces who also brought her so much joy throughout her life.
Toni is preceded in death by her mother and best friend Nadine L. Tanger, and her beloved nephew Shawn T. Trostle. Toni is survived by her husband, William Porter of York Springs; her father, Guy L. Tanger, also of York Springs; her siblings, Tamara and husband Roger Trostle of Gardners, her brother, Todd L. Tanger and wife Sandra Tanger of Mt. Holly Springs; and lastly her two nieces, Amanda Trostle Bronneck and husband Jake of Boiling Springs and Keri L. Tanger of South Williamsport, Pa.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs, with Rev. Eric Anderson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
