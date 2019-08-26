Kenneth A. Shanebrook, 85, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at his home. He was the husband of Joan B. (Shull) Shanebrook for 67 years.
Born Aug. 19, 1934, in Taneytown, Ken was the son of the late Lake and Lala Sue (Smith) Shanebrook.
He was a retired salesman for UTZ of Hanover for 43 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Steve Shanebrook and Wanda, and Keith Shanebrook and Cynthia, all of Littlestown; his four grandchildren, Dana B. Alexander, Brandi C. Smith, Ryan M. Shanebrook and Erin M. Almond; his two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Morris and Meredyth Haeme; his five great-grandchildren, Logan, Brady and Kelsie Alexander, Madeline Shanebrook and Riley Almond; and his three step-great-grandchildren, Ben Morris, and Jordan and Carter Haeme.
Ken was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He loved to work and spend time with his family.
Funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is Friday 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Ken’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, Hospice Services, and special care givers Sharon and Shelley.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.