Ruth I. Frazier, age 95, formerly of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020, at SpiriTrust Home in York. She was born Sunday, May 17, 1925, in Hyndman, Bedford County, the daughter of the late John B. and Ada (Claycomb) Frazier.
Ruth, along with her brothers, owned and operated the family farm for many years. She was a member of Heidlersburg Brethren in Christ Church.
She is survived by one sister, Martha Holmes of Texas; one brother, David Frazier of Hanover; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, John and Paul Frazier; and two stepsisters, Lucille McCreary and Ethel Burdett.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Craig Loewen officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. in the Biglerville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
