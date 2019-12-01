Mary Ann Carr, loving wife of Bruce Carr for 63 years, passed into the eternal care of God on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born on May 12, 1936 in the small town of Loup City, the Polish Capital of Nebraska, to loving parents Anna Maciejewski and Ben Zakrzewski. Born at the end of the depression, with farming all but depleted, the family moved to Ogallala, Nebraska and greener pastures in 1940.
Mary Ann grew up in Ogallala, was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and continued her education at Kearney State College. She was united in marriage to Bruce Carr on Sept. 1, 1956 at St. Luke’s, moving to Fort Collins where Bruce graduated from Colorado State College. After graduation, Bruce joined the Air Force, daughter Barbara was born into the family and they left Nebraska in a blinding snowstorm for their first assignment in San Antonio, Texas in 1958.
As they traveled, the weather turned considerably warmer, the clothes lighter and the attitude about a career in the Air Force increasingly acceptable. Over time, three more children, Gail, Janelle and Steven made the family complete. Bruce’s career lasted almost 30 years. Mary Ann loved the life of the military; gone were the days of Nebraska winters and limited travels.
With appreciation and excitement of discovering nature and beauty of unseen states of the U.S., experiencing the gentle people, cultures and religions of Korea and Okinawa was especially exciting. The years passed quickly. Mary Ann tried to learn to speak the languages of both countries. Very difficult. Children found it easy. Mary Ann didn’t. The most useful words turned out to be “How much” and “Too much.”
Following Bruce’s career, the family crisscrossed the country from Nebraska, Alabama, Mississippi, California, and Texas before finally settling in Maryland.
She loved being a stay-at-home mom for the children long before the phrase became popular. Volunteering brought many experiences to her – flower arranging, gardening, cross-stitch, sewing, crafts and reading incessantly.
Upon Bruce’s retirement with the children grown and married, Mary Ann decided that the time was right to pursue a different direction. She became a secretary at the Archdiocese of Washington working in the Office of Social Justice. She also worked on teams for a religious retreat program called Cursillo.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents Anna and Ben Zakrzewski, brother Clarence Zakrzewski and sister, Vannie Hoover.
Death was attributed to living for a long, long time. Mary Ann is survived by her faithful loving husband Bruce, and four unique gifts from God; Barbara, Gail, Janelle and Steven. They, in turn, married and have blessed the family with 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. They are all dearly loved. Mary Ann received the most joy in life from writing family stories. She loved the gifts of their personalities, humor, fun, faith and love as they provided the details of their busy lives. A unique family. A legacy in itself.
Survivors include daughters Barbara Nagy and her husband Rudy, their children Brian, Julie Anna (Bridget) and Erica; Gail Michelli and her husband Don, their children Jennifer Michels, husband Conrad and their daughter, Claire; Laura Gannon, husband Joey, their children, Luke, Joseph, Seraphina; Janelle Austin and her husband Scott, their children Tricia Bennett, husband Travis, their children Cecelia and Natalie; Rachel; Benjamin and wife, Sarah Warrenfeltz, their children Calvin and Genova; Daniel and wife Nicole Pitkanen; Steven and his wife Linda Renae DeVaul and their son Alex.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. She was a part of St. Mary’s Hugs Ministry and also wrote for the Messenger Magazine about Catholic issues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Buffet Lunch will be served at the church after services. Participants will be Fr. Gary Studniewski, Fr. Peter DiTomasso and Fr. Christopher Oayeneke. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a vigil service and Rosary at the church on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
