Ann Draovitch Shaskan, a resident of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Quincy Village Memory Care Unit in Quincy, Pa., after a three-year struggle with dementia.
Born in 1936 in Pottsville, Pa., Ann graduated from St. Clair High School. While she worked at a variety of organizations during her career, always as Administrative Secretary, she began at Fort Indiantown Gap and retired from the Washington Times.
Ann loved family and friends, movies and reading, good food and travel. Her greatest enjoyment came from her faith, then family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church, St. Clair, Pa. While living in Gettysburg, she attended St. Mary Orthodox Parish, Chambersburg, Pa.
She is preceded in death by seven siblings, her husband David Shaskan, who bestowed immense happiness and devotion, and her son Hugh Dwight McClain III, who caused her great pride and love.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nadja and Robert Muchow, Gettysburg, Pa.; siblings Nancy Messina, Southport, N.C., Ethel Daderko, Summit Hill, Pa., and Wassil “Junior” Draovitch, Pottsville, Pa. In addition, grandsons Matthew Bound, Cranford, N.J. and Joshua Bound, Chambersburg, Pa. Four great-grandchildren, Everett, Cadmen, Arline and Gwendolyn. Also her dearest friend, Mona Schlossberg, Greenbelt, Md. All who brought love and joy to her later years.
Our extreme gratitude goes to Quincy Village, Grane Hospice and St. Mary’s Orthodox Church for their endless support and care of Ann and her family during her final months.
Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Seraphim Center, in care of St. Mary Orthodox Parish, 2063 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202. The center assists needy persons with food, clothes and fellowship. Please help us celebrate Ann’s life by attending:
Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m., Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
