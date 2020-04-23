Mary J. Moritz, 87, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hanover Hall.
Mary was born April 14, 1933, in Franklin Township, the daughter of the late Paul T. and Ellen R. (Rhea) Moritz.
Mary enjoyed walking, playing bingo, and spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by a son, Terry Robinson; two grandchildren, Thomas and Katie; two brothers, Clair Moritz and Harold Raber; three sisters, Annabelle McDaniel, Adeline Eckert and her husband Gene, and Betty Little; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six brothers, Arthur Rhea, Paul Moritz Jr., Eugene Moritz, Robert Moritz, Kenneth Moritz and Richard Moritz; and a sister, Frances Fries.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St., York, PA 17401.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc/, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
