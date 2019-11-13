Richard E. “Dick” Boyd, 87, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at his home. He was the husband of Joan (Riordan) Boyd for 61 years.
Born Dec. 22, 1931, in Littlestown, Dick was the son of the late J. Arthur and Virginia (Lemmon) Boyd.
He was a 1950 Littlestown High School graduate and a Chilicothe Business College grad. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Dick was retired from Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, since 1993, as a route saleman.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Michael Boyd and Jennifer Yealy and Rick, all of Littlestown; his five grandchildren, Tyler and Cody Boyd, and Kaitlin, Michaela and Jacob Yealy; and his brother Charles Boyd of Littlestown. Dick was predeceased by his son Richard Francis Boyd; his brothers, Levere, William and Robert Boyd; and his sisters, Dorothy Pippin and Mary Lou Gullickson.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He was a life member of American Legion and VFW, both of Littlestown. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in their particular sports.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
