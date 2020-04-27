Ethel L. Holm, 89, of Fairfield, formerly of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Aug. 31, 1930, in New Windsor, Md., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Daisy (Gutman) Weller.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Carl H. Holm.
She enjoyed sewing, walking, playing cards, working on puzzles and exercising with the senior citizens at the Fairfield Fire Hall.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Vickie Gastley and husband Mike of Fairfield, Jeffrey Riggeal and wife Susan of Florida, Chris Holm of Oregon and Debra Holm of California; 10 grandchildren, Jerrica and husband Jeremiah, Josh and wife April, Cerissa and husband Willie, Brooks, Brian, Kyle, Autumn, Shane, Stephanie and husband Emerson and Brent; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Inez Shank of Florida; and a brother, Moe Weller of Maryland. Ethel was predeceased by two sons, Ronnie Riggeal and Greg Holm; two sisters, Evelyn Staub and Doris Cramer; and three brothers, Walter Jr. George and Ralph Weller.
Funeral services will be private per Ethel’s request.
The family suggest memorials to the Fairfield Fire Co., 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, PA l7320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
