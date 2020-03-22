Patty L. “Patti” Huffman, 89, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Spirit Trust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg.
Patty was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Springfield Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Nathan and Sara (Flarada) Kirkpatrick. Patty was the loving wife of Robert E. Huffman who passed away Oct. 18, 2002.
Patty was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School, Springfield, Ohio. She worked for the Department of Defense at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a film inspector. She retired in 1985 after 35 years of service.
Patty loved to read westerns and watch game shows on TV and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Patty is survived by her children, William D. Huffman and wife Pamela of Littlestown, and George F. Huffman and husband Robert Sheavly of Washington, D.C.; her grandchildren, Amy Olivas and Dwane, Michael Huffman and Cathy, Cody Huffman and Caitlin Huffman; her great-grandchildren, Tyler Harshman and Mica, and Alexandria Olivas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Patty was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Gillis, Geneva Phillips and Kathleen Raster.
Services to celebrate Patty’s Life will be held in Springfield, Ohio, at a later date once our world calms down and we can gather safely. Interment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Patty to the Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA. 17325.
