Sara “Alice” Hoffman, age 85, of Gettysburg, died on Dec. 15, 2019, at home on the family farm.
Born in Gettysburg, on April 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George N. Coshun and Frances Mae (Dick) Coshun. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Daniel William Hoffman in 2015.
Alice is survived by three daughters, Susan Elaine (Hoffman) Madrigal and husband Luis G. Madrigal, Woodbridge Va., Cynthia Ellen Barley, Gettysburg, and Nina Lorraine (Hoffman) Redding and husband Russell C. Redding, Gettysburg.
Alice was a 1952 graduate of Gettysburg High School and graduated from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in June of 1955. She married Daniel on Nov. 20, 1955, in Gettysburg and moved to and then purchased the historic Rummel Farm on East Cavalry Field. They met when Daniel would deliver eggs and purchase butter and help on her grandparents’ farm which was located adjacent to Daniel’s family farm. She loved to tell the story of how he always jumped over the garden gate instead of opening it when he came to visit her at the Coshun family farm.
She worked as a registered nurse at the Annie M. Warner Hospital in Gettysburg for many years and concluded her career at the Gettysburg Lutheran Home where she retired with over 25 years of service as a registered nurse and assistant director of nursing. She worked alongside Daniel on the farm and loved to work in her flower and vegetable garden. She loved to bird watch and kept many bird feeders full for birds that visited the farm.
She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, served as a consistory member, volunteered on numerous church committees, and for 55 years sang in the choir until recently. When the children were young, she served as an Adams County 4-H sewing leader and volunteered as camp nurse for 4-H and band camp.
The joy of her life were her six grandchildren and one great-grandson. They include, Evan L. Madrigal (Keisha) and Sara E. Madrigal of Woodbridge, Va., Daniel J. Barley of Gettysburg, Andrew P. Barley (Amber) of York Spring, Garrison W. Redding of Gettysburg, and Elliot C. Redding (fiance Megan Stoermer) of Raleigh, N.C.; and great-grandson Rowan D. Barley of York Springs.
Alice was preceded in death by sisters, Doris L. Coffelt (Charles) and Ethel M. Sadler (Glenn). Survivors include three siblings, David W. Coshun, Gettysburg, John C. Coshun (Ethel), Fairfield, and Rebecca M. Miller (Ken), Littlestown.
A viewing and an informal breakfast to share memories with the family will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be Evan and Sara Madrigal, Daniel and Andy Barley, Garrison and Elliot Redding, and Bill Jacobs.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, “Choir Fund,” 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.