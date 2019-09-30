Richard Harry Mummert, 90, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UPMC – Hanover Hospital, Hanover, Pa.
Born Aug. 21, 1929, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry E. and Minnie (Loss) Mummert.
Richard served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked for Hanover Concrete for many years as a cement truck driver, worked for the Thomasville Quarry, and retired from Utz Quality Foods maintenance crew.
Richard enjoyed going to McDonald’s with his morning crew, and spending time at Sandy and John’s, doing yard work and being outside.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Sandra D. Weaver of New Oxford, and Brenda L. Wire of Thomasville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Seth, Courtney, Jared, and Sara; and three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ryleigh, and Ryder. He was preceded in death by a grandson Nathaniel; three brothers, Calvin, Bob, and Edward Mummert; and two sisters, Dorothy Laughman, and Mary Lemmon.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Richard will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s name to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
