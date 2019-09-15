Jacob M. Yingling, 88, of Westminster, Md., husband of Genevieve Koontz Yingling, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Jake was born in Aspers, on Sept. 30, 1930, grew up in Gettysburg, and met the love of his life during his junior year at Gettysburg High School. Jake received a BA in history from Gettysburg College in 1952. He was a member of the Alpha Tao Omega Fraternity.
Jake and Genny moved to Westminster, Md., and raised their family in Carroll County. Jake served the county and state in various roles, most notably as a representative in the Maryland House of Delegates and as assistant secretary for Economic and Community Development for the State of Maryland.
A civic-minded citizen, Jake was pleased to serve on the boards of The Maryland School for the Deaf, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carroll County Historical Society, and Kiwanis Club, to highlight just a few. In addition, Jake was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of Door to Virtue Lodge #46, A.F. & A.M.
Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Genny; his sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Randall (Marianne); and five grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher (Kathryn), Randall, Timothy, and Gregory; and a sister Ave Maria Staub. Jake was predeceased by his parents, Emma Grimes Yingling and Jacob Charles Yingling, and his brother Mark Yingling.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, Md., with funeral services beginning at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
