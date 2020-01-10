Laurence L. Gillingham, 87, of Aspers, died Saturday evening, Dec. 14, 2019 at his home.
Born March 16, 1932 in Fresno, Calif., he was the son of the late William and Helen (Lohman) Gillingham. He was the husband of Linda Lee (Hicks) Gillingham, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 41 years.
Mr. Gillingham was in the explosives business, along with his son for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, Laurence is survived by his two sons, Kevin Gillingham and his wife Heidi, of Aspers, Curtis Gillingham of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren: Brooks, Jessi, Kyle, Abigail, Jacob, Emma-Leigh, Cody; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Ella, and his sister, Ethel Wiley, of Annapolis. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
A memorial service for Laurence will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.