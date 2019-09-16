H. Richard Clark, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Sept.14, at his home. He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gloria M. (Biesecker) Clark, and a son Mark A. Clark.
Rich was born Aug. 31, 1933, at home in Yeagertown, Mifflin County, Pa. After a short time in Connecticut, he moved to Gettysburg. He attended two “one-room schoolhouses” and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1951.
Rich joined the Navy out of high school at age 17 and served from 1951 to 1954 after basic training in Bainbridge, Md. While in Bainbridge, he was a member of the bass drum and bugle corps. He attended various U.S. Naval Aviation schools in Jacksonville, Fla., and Memphis, Tenn. With advanced training in aviation hydraulics at Alameda, Calif., he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea, 7th Fleet, Air Group 9, Task Force 77, Fighter Squadron VF-91, maintaining F-9-F Panther Jets and working the flight deck during launch and recovery operations off the coast of North Korea for 13 months.
Rich was superintendent of the Gettysburg Shoe Co. and the Sylvania Shoe Co., sales manager and then president and CEO of Alwine Brick Co., making him the only person, other than an Alwine, responsible for day-to-day operation of the company since its founding in 1851.
Rich and his wife Gloria owned and operated a “Mom & Pop” grocery store, Clark’s Market, on Baltimore Pike, for a number of years and was in real estate as an associate broker for 23 years and held real estate licenses in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida. After retirement, Rich worked four seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays at their spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Fla.
He was a charter member of the Gettysburg Optimist Club, a past member- secretary/treasurer of the Gettysburg Jaycees, past board member of the Adams/Hanover Sheltered Workshop, past president and board member of the Adams County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, served on the Agriculture Committee of the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, past member of the Historical Architectural Review Board, and current member of Hebron Lodge #465 F. & A.M.
He loved American history and greatly enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and, most of all, fishing with his wife Gloria aboard their boat the “We-Two.” He and Gloria loved to travel and they visited all of the U.S., except Alaska. He was a true American patriot and his family meant the world to him.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony R. and wife Denise, and Matthew S. and wife Jen, of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law Krista Clark of Newtown Square, Pa.; granddaughters, Sarah Keefer and husband Richard, Rachel Anderson and husband Neel, Hilary Wysocki and husband Jack, Emily Clark, and Molly Peck and husband Andy; grandsons, Kyle Clark and Andrew Clark; great-grandchildren, Emma Clark, Landon Keefer, Willow May Keefer, and Caroline Peck; his beloved sister Jean Clark of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews from Gettysburg and Lehighton, Pa.
A memorial celebration of Rich’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.