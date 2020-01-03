Merle G. Wolf, III, 52, of Aspers, died Thursday evening, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born July 14, 1967 in Harrisburg, he was the son of Mary (Byers) Wolf, of Aspers, and the late Merle G. Wolf, Jr. He was the husband of Jevy Nina (Vergano) Wolf of Aspers.
Merle was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1985-1992. He worked for many years as a truck driver.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his three daughters, Brittney Nichol Gardner, of Harrisburg, Samantha Jo Wolf, of Pittsburgh, Stacee Danielle Wolf of Biglerville; his brothers and sisters, Rick Byers, Terry Byers, Mary “Kitty” Matoszki, George “Skip” Wolf, Theresa Teets, Betty Cordero, as well as many other step brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday evening, Jan. 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
