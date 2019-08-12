Christine M. Rice, age 86, of Bendersville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville.
She was born Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1932, in Bendersville, the daughter of the late Guy W. and Geneva M. (Bly) Heller.
Christine graduated from Biglerville High School in 1950. She was formerly employed by Adams County National Bank for about 18 years. She had also worked in the business office of Knouse Foods Inc. She also served as a notary in Bendersville for many years. She was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church and the National Milk Glass Society.
She enjoyed listening to music, her cats and travelling all over the United States, Mexico and Europe.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Clifford W. Rice. She is also survived by two sons, Victor L. Rice of Chambersburg, and David C. and wife Betty Jo Rice of Bendersville; three grandchildren, Tabitha Rice of Carlisle, Matthew Rice of Bloomsburg, and Michael Rice of Fogelsville; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Blake of Carlisle; and one sister Yvonne Kroshour of San Jose, Calif.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bendersville Cemetery Assoc., 1079 Center Mills Road, Aspers. PA 17304; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
