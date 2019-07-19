Doris R. Frederick, 80, of Biglerville, died Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born July 20, 1938 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret (Cline) Rose. She was the wife of the late John K. Frederick who died in 2003.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Julie R. Stonesifer and her husband Rickie, of Westminster, Md.; her two grandchildren, Abby and JC Springer of Maryland; and her two sisters, Audrey Rose, of Westlake, Ohio, and Janet Ferrell, of Boyce, Va. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael W. Frederick who died in 2006.
Mrs. Frederick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Biglerville where she was a former member of the choir. She was involved with the “Burden Bears” program where a group of ladies sewed bears for children under care with Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Adams County.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Interment at the Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville, will be private. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Harbaugh-Thomas (Biglerville) Library, 59 West York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
