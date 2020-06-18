Lt. Col. Patrick M. Cooper was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to Thomas A. and Marian Cooper (later, Marian Poland).
He was raised in Phoenix and Hyattsville, Maryland, and received a bachelor’s degree in conservation from the University of Maryland. Later he would get a second degree in law enforcement from York College of Pennsylvania.
Patrick joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a member of the 170th Assault Helicopter Company. Notable awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and 19 Air Medals. After his honorable discharge, he continued to serve in the US Army Reserve, including as an instructor at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Patrick also worked under the Department of Interior at Gettysburg National Military Park until his retirement from both the park service and the military in 1999.
Patrick enjoyed being in the great outdoors and raised his children to appreciate it as well. He found ways to translate his military and law enforcement experience to hobbies and community interests; he spent time as a firearms instructor, and was an active member of multiple fraternal organizations such as the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Patrick passed away on June 13, 2020, at home with his children in Portland, Oregon. He will be honored in a private ceremony with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Patrick is survived by his children, Dennis Cooper of Savannah, Georgia, and Christine Cooper, of Portland, Oregon; half-brother, Randy Cooper of Miami, Florida; and a grandson, Skyler Nichols of Portland, Oregon.
Arrangements are in the care of Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home of Portland, Ore.
Private inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
