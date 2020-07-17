Almeda L. Wolford, 87, of Hanover, beloved wife of Brett L. Wolford, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born on Tuesday, March 7, 1933, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward S. and Ruth Crum Russell. She was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Homewood at Plum Creek. Almeda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her husband of nearly 48 years, survivors include two daughters, Tess Garman and her companion Gene Worley of Spring Grove, and Tammy Snyder and her husband Jeff of Hanover; and three grandchildren, Logan Ireland, and Katie and Grace Snyder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.
The service will be held privately.
