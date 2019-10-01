Karen Louise Medcalf, a resident of the Highlands Care Center in Laporte, Pa., age 65, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019.
Karen was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 20, 1954, the daughter of Robert Randolph Medcalf Sr. and Marie Jean (Bald) Medcalf.
Karen attended Woodlawn High School, Baltimore County, Class of 1972. She lived in various facilities throughout the years in Baltimore, Hanover and York, but was a frequent visitor with her parents in Biglerville. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rockdale, Maryland.
Karen loved and was well loved by her family, friends and caregivers. She will be remembered for her kind temperament, and her love of pop music and oldies.
Karen is survived by her mother Marie Medcalf of Biglerville; her sisters, Janet Schroeder and husband Dr. Martin Schroeder of Biglerville, and Linda Love and husband Donald Love of Finksburg, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Robert Medcalf Sr.; her brother Robert Medcalf Jr.; and her beloved friend Lloyd Cook.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Franklin Street, Biglerville. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will be private.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
