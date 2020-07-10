Gerald E. Royals, 91, of Gettysburg, died Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at the York Hospital.
Born June 15, 1929, in Bogota, N.J., he was the son of the late Percy S. and Cecelia B. (Farrelly) Royals. He was the husband of the late Janet L. (Leibfried) Royals who died in February of 2011.
Gerald was a retired colonel in the United States Army serving in the Master Army Aviator 65th Transportation Corp. He was both a Korean and Vietnam War veteran having served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
He was a 1952 graduate of and class president at Gettysburg College, and in 1974 he earned a master’s degree from George Washington University. He was a women’s gymnastics teacher and judge, as well as the head coach at West Springfield High School for the women’s gymnastic team for 19 years. He was inducted into the WSHS Athletic Hall of Fame for his service, dedication, and winning tenure as the head gymnastics coach.
Col. Royals is survived by his three children, Debra S. Royals of Chantilly, Va., Kevin S. Royals of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Ginger L. Royals of Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren, Whitney Coates Barrera, James Coates, Leizl Baker, Meggie Baker, and Casey Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Matthias Barrera, Lucas Barrera, Abram Barrera, and Elias Barrera. He was preceded in death by his son Terry Lee Royals, and his daughter Vicki G. Royals Baker.
There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date to be determined by the family; those details will be published in a future edition of the newspaper.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg College or to The Huntsman Cancer Research Project in memory of Gerald Royals (this is the philanthropy of the local Theta chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Gettysburg). Any donations should be mailed in care of Debra Royals at 370 Heritage Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
