The celebration of Teresa I. Kaiser’s life, who died March 9, 2020, that was scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, has been postponed to a later date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When services are rescheduled they will be published in a future edition of the Gettysburg Times.
