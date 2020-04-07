David A. Schuchart, 74, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Deborah H. (Workman) Schuchart, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 20, 1945, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Adrian and Mary (Fuller) Schuchart.
Dave was the owner-operator of Schuchart’s Locksmith Service in McSherrystown. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., Goofy’s of McSherrystown, McSherrystown Moose and McSherrystown Fish & Game Assoc.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Kimberley Schuchart of New Oxford and S. David Schuchart and wife Maria Rogalla of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Britnee Reese and her husband Tyler, Madison Thornton, Sasha Schuchart and Mykala Thornton; a great-granddaughter Payton Reese; seven siblings, Vonnie Eisenberger, Patricia Kress, Loretta Fischer, Barbara Weaver, Thomas Schuchart, Monica Wright and Kathleen McLane. He was preceded in death by a daughter Tonya Thornton; and three siblings, Rosalie Ritzie, Geraldine Bowers and Kenneth Schuchart.
Dave has donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry for research. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Murphy Funeral Home, McSherrystown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Dave may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.