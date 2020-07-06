On July 3, 2020, Charles Eugene Smith Sr. was called home at the age of 73 after a brief battle with an aggressive caner.
He left behind his wife Florence of 48 years; son Charles; daughters Anita, Charlene and Karen; grandchildren Dakota, Cassandra, Brittany, Michael, Stephanie, Samantha, and Kyle; and several great-grandchildren.
He was a loving man who made everyone laugh. We all will love and miss you until we meet again.
He is being placed in Fort Indian Gap with a private family gathering.
