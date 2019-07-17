Michelle Ann Whitney, 57, Plantation Road, Orrtanna, passed peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 6, 1961, in Red Bank, N.J., the daughter of John and Lorraine Kline Schoellner.
Michelle was a graduate of West Orange High School. Following school she enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years as a Radioman 3rd Class. After her service she was an administrative assistant and secretary for several business, but for the last 20 years she was employed at Lehigh Cement Company in Union Bridge, Md. She also earned her associate degree, with high honors, at Frederick Community College.
Michelle loved boating, fishing and spending time vacationing at Deep Creek Lake, Md., with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and caregiver to all children who entered her life.
Michelle is survived by her husband Matthew W. Whitney; two sons, Michael Whitney and his wife Katherine of Shippensburg, Pa., and Matthew M. Whitney of Orrtanna; two grandchildren, Charlotte Whitney and Benjamin Whitney; a brother George Wood Jr.; and a sister Jill Schoellner. She was predeceased by a sister Lorraine Wood.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to another children’s organization of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
