Connie Byers passed away at home on September 1, 2019. She was 58 year old.
Connie Byers was the beloved mother of Amanda Thomas, Tyler Thomas and Amber Gilbert, and the cherished Mimmy of eight grandchildren.
Connie is survived by a sister Pam Errington; a brother Dan Taylor; and her mother Faye Enterline.
Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at a Celebration of Life Service on September 28, 2019, at Franklintown Fire Hall, 107 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown, PA 17323, at 12 p.m.
