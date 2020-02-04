M. Marie (Miller) Yingling, 84, of Gettysburg, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Paramount Healthcare in Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born June 28, 1935, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Charles F. Miller Sr. and Daisy Diehl Miller. She was the wife of the late William Charles Yingling.
Marie was a longtime member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. Her faith was very important to her, as was her family. She worked at Gettysburg Hospital as a reception clerk for many years and enjoyed the people she got to see and talk to. She always had a story or joke to share. She loved holidays at her house, especially the Christmas holiday, and cooked and baked for big family dinners. Everyone was made welcome. She always knew how many days it was until Christmas and got a kick out of telling people and making them laugh. Marie enjoyed sending cards and notes to family and friends far and wide. She was always ready with a prayer and an encouraging word.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Cathy Olson and husband Sam of Oak Island, N.C., Christy Sterner and husband Joe of Gettysburg, and Cindy Williams of East Berlin; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Olson Crane and husband Russell, Brian Olson, Ben Olson, Adam Olson, Jessica Sterner Lensbower and husband Justin, Curtis Sterner, Carly Sterner, and Alexis Williams; two great-grandchildren; Emily Crane and Andrew Crane; two brothers, Charles F. Miller Jr. and Brother Harold Miller; nieces and nephews, Susie Herr, Jeannie Smith, Mary Jewel, Bill Jacoby, Sandy Suders David Jacoby and Randy Jacoby. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mildred Jacoby and Doris Ryder.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren or a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
