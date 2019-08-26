Joan E. Barnes, 66, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her home. She was the wife of Michael T. Barnes for 27 years.
Born July 27, 1953, in Hanover, Joan was the daughter of the late Paul and Vivian (Becker) Lawrence.
She was a 1971 Delone High School graduate and was retired from Allpure Technologies of New Oxford.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter Jodie L. Clabaugh, and her son Nathan M. Barnes, both of Littlestown; her grandson Justin Clabaugh; great-grandson Leon William Clabaugh; her brothers, Donnie Lawrence, Jim Lawrence and Charles Lawrence, all of Hanover, and Jack Lawrence of New Oxford; and her sisters, Jeanne Smith of Gettysburg and Kay Green of York New Salem. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Lawrence.
Joan was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, and McSherrystown Moose. She loved sitting by the Bay and crabbing, gardening and flowers, her dog “Wolfy” and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bart’s Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan’s name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
