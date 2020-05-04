Rita Theresa Weaver Foye was born on Oct. 5, 1933, the youngest of five children, and lived until marriage in McSherrystown.
She attended Annunciation parish grade school and Delone Catholic High School before attending for three years St. Joseph’s College in Emmittsburg, Md., leaving to become the bride of Louis G. Foye of Hanover on Sept. 17, 1955. She was salutatorian of her high school class, as well as being greatly active in many activities while in school. Rita participated in musical and dancing performances as well while in high school. In college, she was preparing to become a high school teacher.
Upon marrying, Rita became an indispensable and guiding member of the family, for nothing happened without her total involvement. Among the accomplishments was her learning to ride a horse during the summer of her engagement, in addition to planning her wedding, holding down a full-time job, overseeing the construction of a new home and joining in all the other activities that go along with being a wife, partner and soon-to-be mother of her first child, Michael, in 1956 and a second, Stephanie, in 1957.
She endured also the challenges of having her husband being unemployed for some months, moving to suburban Philadelphia and starting a new life as a salesman’s wife. It is difficult to describe the challenges that this young mother of two and then of three, Suzanne, handled during the early years in the Philadelphia area. As the family grew and matured, it was necessary to build and furnish a new home in a new environment.
As her husband’s job, if not employer, changed, relocation was again in the works, first to Kansas, then to Massachusetts and finally to Minnesota. All of these challenges she handled with aplomb, including new homes, new schools, and more new environments.
In every case, after her marriage, she was the perfect helpmate, partner, and leader for the entire family. After her husband’s retirement in 1989, another new lifestyle surfaced, this time she and Lou were doing all things together, traveling, attending Duke basketball games, playing golf and generally enjoying the life of a happy retired couple.
Eventually, however, Rita became afflicted with dementia which after several years and a serious fall, found her living, still happy and healthy, at Saint Joseph of the Pines Health Center.
Rita Theresa Weaver Foye passed away peacefully Friday, May 2, at 4 a.m. at Saint Joseph of the Pines Health Center.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to support the Rita W. Foye Memorial Scholarship fund, which has been established at Sandhills Community College. This is to further the education of nursing aides and other hourly employees of Saint Joseph of the Pines Health Center. Those wishing to contribute should contact Sandhills Community College Foundation Inc., 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, N.C. 28374.
Funeral services for Rita will occur at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
