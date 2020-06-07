Craig A. Hrabal, 60, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.
Born November 7, 1959 at the U.S. Army Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of Kathleen Hrabal, of Arlington, Texas and the late Teddy Hrabal. He was the husband and best friend of Jill S. (Gerber) Madigan Hrabal with whom he packed a lifetime of love into just six years together. Soon after they married in 2017, his life was miraculously extended with the gift of a bilateral lung transplant.
Craig earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Nuclear Engineering at Texas A&M University. He was an alumnus of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, served on active duty in the United States Navy for six years, and then in the Naval Reserves, honorably discharged as a Lieutenant in 2004. He retired from the U.S.Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2016 after 29 years of combined military and civilian Federal service, and over 30 years working in the nuclear energy safety industry. He was an avid video gamer, eclectic music and science fiction fan, and was devoted to the Aggies, and Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his wife and mother, Craig is survived by his son, Craig Hrabal and fiancée Kelsey of Galveston, Texas; three brothers: Donald Hrabal and his wife Cathy, Steve Hrabal and his wife Laura, Mark Hrabal and his wife Sarah; nieces and nephews; a step-daughter Leah Arter, and a step-son Alexander Madigan. His presence is, and always will be, greatly missed.
There will be a private interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, is in charge of funeral arrangements; online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. In honor of Craig’s life, memorial gifts for the “Craig A. Hrabal ‘90 Memorial Scholarship Fund” can be made to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX, 77840 or at https://www.aggienetwork.com/give/memorialgiving/ , or to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123.
Please let your family know that you want to be an organ and tissue donor.
