Glenn T. “Smitty” Smith, 85 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Hanover Hall Nursing Home. Born Jan. 9, 1934, in Sabillasville, Maryland, he was the son of Glenn E. Fox and Susan (Smith) Strausbaugh.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty N. (Swisher) Smith.
Glenn owned and operated Liberty Manufacturing in Emmitsburg, Maryland, from 1965 until 2017. He enjoyed horse racing, traveling and playing the stock market. Glenn was a member of the American Motorcycle Association from 1975-1985.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Wanda K. Deatherage and husband Jack of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Barbara E. Stoner and husband Donnie of Gettysburg; three grandsons, William G. Grafton IV, Aaron M. Grafton and Jack H. Deatherage III; and a brother Melvin Strausbaugh of Fairfield. Glenn was predeceased by a son Glenn T. Smith Jr., and a brother Clifford “Andy” Strausbaugh Sr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. A private interment will be held in the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
