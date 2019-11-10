Gladys E. Smith, 97, 6375 Chambersburg Road, Fayetteville, Pa., died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Paramount Nursing Home.
She was born April 14, 1922, in Shamokin Dam, Pa., the daughter of the late Samuel and Virgie Jenkins Riegel. She was predeceased by her husband John Guy Smith.
Gladys was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. For a brief time, she worked in the library at Susquehanna University. But for most of her career she was an assistant at the Gettysburg College Library, retiring in 1984.
Mrs. Smith is survived by a daughter LuAnn Radice and her husband Stephen of Virginia Beach, Va.; a son-in-law Emanuel Scharpf; four grandchildren, Mark Scharpf, Renee Strange, Chad Wisotzkey, and Doug Wisotzkey; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister Betty M. Fall of Shamokin Dam, Pa. She was predeceased by a daughter Diane L. Scharpf.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
