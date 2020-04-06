Ret. MSgt. Daniel Lee Hemmerly, 73, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at his home Saturday, April 4, in the presence of his wife and sons.
Dan was referred to as a miracle by his oncologist in that he battled nine cancers over the past four years and with the 10th he has won the war, now cancer free.
Born Oct. 2, 1946, in Tiffin, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mary Etta Hemmerly. He is survived by his wife, Donamae Boyd Hemmerly, with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
Dan graduated from Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ohio, in 1965, at which time he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for 21 years, retiring in 1986.
He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Metal, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3) Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Marksman Badge Rifle M14, Overseas Bars (5) and Army Service Ribbon.
Dan also worked at the National Emergency Training Center as Materials Coordinator until his retirement there in 2011.
Dan’s memberships included his life membership of the VFW Post 15 (1980-81 Post Commander), The American Legion Post 202, The 40/8 Voiture 731 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1562 in Gettysburg. He enjoyed family visits, golf, reading, and watching Ohio State football.
In addition to his wife Donamae, Dan is survived by three children, Melissa West and her husband Jerome of Bunkie, Tony Hemmerly and his wife Hollie of Jacksonville, Florida, and Matt Hemmerly and his wife Claire of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Katie LeBlanc and husband Jordan and Dylan West and wife Shanna of Louisiana, Hailey Hemmerly, Ashley Hemmerly, Danny Hemmerly and Audrey Hemmerly of Jacksonville, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Carter West, Lily West, Emilie West, Adam West and Khloe LeBlanc, all of Louisiana. His sixth (Natalia) is expected in June. Dan is also survived by a sister Jane (Dave) Browne of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a brother Richard (Jan) Hemmerly of Kokomo, Ind.; a number of nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Janet Boyd; and a large extended family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his son James L. Hemmerly; grandson Preston Hemmerly; a sister Roxanne Green; his father-in-law Luther Boyd; and his beloved pet Lexie-girl.
Funeral services will be private, however the family is planning on having a Celebration of Life Memorial Service with military honors once the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dan’s memory be made to Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund, P.O. Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
