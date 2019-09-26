Shirley E. Anstine, age 76, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home. She was born June 17, 1943, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Emory A. and Mattie E. (Richards) Galley.
Shirley graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland. She was employed by C & P Telephone Company for five years, and was a volunteer at the Pine Crest Elementary in Maryland and then later on worked as a secretary. Upon moving to Pennsylvania she was employed with WalMart for 15 years. Shirley liked to garden and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carl Anstine. She is also survived by her son James C. and wife Lisa Anstine, of Hawaii; her daughter Deborah L. Anstine and significant other Robert Falcone, of Mount Airy, Md.; one brother Emory A. Jr. and wife Wanda Galley of Woodsboro, Md.; four grandchildren, Thomas and Laura Anstine, and Brittany and Brandon Falcone; and one brother-in-law Curtis J. Anstine Jr., of Laurel, Md.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be in New Oxford Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
