Corrinne “Connie” Heiges Reaver, 94, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the home.
Born Sept. 14, 1925, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late C.A. and Anna (Biesecker) Heiges. She was the wife of Paul J. Reaver, of Fayetteville, N.C.
Mrs. Reaver was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, and current member of Haymount United Methodist Church, Fayetteville, N.C. She was a 1943 graduate of Gettysburg High School and received her certified registered nurse training from Thompson Business College and Harrisburg Area Community College. After obtaining her degree she worked as an administrator and supervisor for the Visiting Nurse Association of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and then a nursing supervisor for the Council of Aging in Raleigh, N.C.
Connie is survived by her two sons, J. Jeffrey Brown, MD, and his wife Karen of Columbia, S.C., and T. Radford Brown and his wife Catharine of Fayetteville, N.C.; her six grandchildren, Douglas J. Brown and wife Jenny, Meredith B. Elzy and husband Nick, Amy E. Brown, T. Radford Brown Jr. and wife Jordan, Robert B. Brown and wife Rachel, and Nicholas B. Brown and wife Keaton; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Elzy, Adalyn Elzy and Lawson Brown. She was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Heiges Brown.
The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Botanical Garden in Fayetteville, N.C., or Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
