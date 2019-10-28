JoAnn Smith passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The daughter of John and Hilda (Layne) Setters of Aspers, JoAnn was born in Baltimore, Md., on April 13, 1960, on her mother’s birthday.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Paul Smith, and her daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Alex Bair, all of Biglerville. Devoted sisters, Judy Lynn, Joy Renee and Janet May also survive JoAnn. Two brothers, John Jr. and Jonathan David predeceased her. JoAnn cherished the nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
As executive director of the ARC of Adams County, JoAnn was a tireless advocate for individuals living with disabilities and was a driving force behind “Friday Fun Night” gatherings for those individuals. JoAnn also volunteered with Civitan International, Relay for Life, Special Olympics Pennsylvania of Adams County, Under the Horizon Pottery and Arts Studio and United Way of Adams County Volunteer Center Advisory Board. Because of her extraordinary volunteer efforts in these and other organizations, JoAnn received the Central Pennsylvania Jefferson Award in 2013 and the Gettysburg Adams Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2014.
Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998, JoAnn helped to create the Adams County Breast Cancer Coalition casting project, where a cast is made of a woman’s torso, then painted and turned into a work of art. Not afraid to share her story, JoAnn was also able to connect cancer patients to resources that help them pay their bills, shop for groceries and find transportation to treatment as a volunteer for Teammates, part of Relay for Life.
Because of her association with Under the Horizon Pottery and Arts Studio, JoAnn introduced the special needs population to art therapy, where she also established a children’s bereavement art group.
A member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Littlestown, JoAnn sang with the church choir and sat on the church council. She also assisted in the planning of school assemblies and church services by the Miracle Workers. This group provides information to students on bullying prevention.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 665 St. John’s Road, Littlestown, with Rev. John Largen officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. A time of fellowship will be held in the church social room, Karns Hall, immediately following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn’s honor to the ARC of Adams County, P.O. Box 551, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
