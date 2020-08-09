Charlotte Ann “Cookie” Riffey, 65, of Gettysburg died Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the York Hospital.
Born January 7, 1955 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Laura M. (Beek) Toney. She was the wife of the late Earnest Wayne “Buck” Riffey who died Sept. 22, 2012.
Cookie is survived by her son, Charles M. Teets, Jr. and his wife Jenny; two sisters, Helen “Janey” Miller and her husband Russell, Toni M. Walker and her husband Tory; her brother Charles L. Toney; her two step-daughters, Kimberly Farney, Amy Bennett; three nieces, Donna Baumgartner, Tammy Fouchie, Jamie Hurst; two nephews, Steven Gardner, Jacob Walker; her close friend, Jessica Roebuck; and a number of great nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Gorsuch, Sherlyn Tomlinson, a nephew, Gary James Kuhl, Jr. and step-son Kevin Riffey.
A Celebration of Cookie’s life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 534 South St., McSherrystown, PA 17344. A private graveside where Cookie will be laid to rest with her husband will be in the Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, Md. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral details and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.