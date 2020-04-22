It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Loren Philip Roth on Monday, April 20, 2020, at age 55.
Born in Fairfield, Loren lived his life in Adams County. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy, then attended Dickinson College, Carlisle. During his school years, Loren attended Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore as an off-campus student studying piano. At Mercersburg his music education was further expanded studying organ and vocal music, where he led a male octet as tenor and participated in theater performances. Briefly after college he directed the Thoroughbred Barbershop Group in Hanover, Pa.
Early on, Loren developed skill with personal computers doing design and layout production work, spending most of his working life in various printing and publishing work. He is remembered as church organist serving several churches in Fairfield, and Emmitsburg and Westminster, Md.
Loren was predeceased by his mother, Beverly R. Roth. Surviving are his father, Philip A. Roth and wife Norma pf Gettysburg; two sisters, Laurie A. Donaldson and husband Steven of Fairfield, and Amy M. Schwarze and husband David of Sarasota, Fla.; and nephew Joshua Donaldson and niece Rachel Donaldson, both of Fairfield.
Due to the COVID 19 virus funeral services will held a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.