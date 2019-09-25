Clair L. Kuhn, age 79, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Sunday, Aug. 11, 1940, in Carlisle, the son of the late Woodrow and Helen (Farner) Kuhn.
Clair loved to go hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed putting puzzles together with his wife, Vernice. Before retirement, he worked for 50 years for Knouse Foods.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vernice (Baldwin) Kuhn. He is also survived by three sisters, Cynthia McKeehan of Carlisle, Jackie Gillespie of Dillsburg, and Ellie Loyd of Carlisle; and two brothers, Luther Kuhn of Boiling Springs and Harry Kuhn of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his three children, Gloria J., Eric L. and Jeffery Clair Kuhn; three brothers, Woodrow, Theodore, and Robert Kuhn; and one sister Gloria Bosler.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
